Boncore Confirms Candidacy For Position at Mass Biotech Council

Special to the Times

State Sen. Joseph Boncore confirmed Wednesday that he is a finalist for a position with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. Boncore said he has had “a few meetings” with the Council.

“I am still the state senator for Suffolk and Middlesex representing the cities that I’ve grown to love over the past five years in the State Senate,” Boncore told the Beacon Hill Times. “I am a finalist for a job with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and pursuing that and having discussions with them. That’s really the extent of what I can discuss today, but if anything changes in my situation, the people in my district will be the first to know.”

State Sen. Joseph Boncore is pictured with Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark at an event

Wednesday morning in Revere where a $4 million Community Project Funding request made by Clark was announced for the future Wonderland Commuter Rail and Multimodal Connector.

Asked if there were a timetable for his decision, Boncore replied, “I’ve made the decision to pursue this job and have discussions with Mass Biotech. We’ll take it a day at a time and see where that takes us.”

Boncore has served as state senator for the district since 2016 when he won a special election for the seat previously held by Anthony Petruccelli.

Among the candidates reportedly considering a run for the seat are Boston District 1 Councillor Lydia Edwards, State Rep. Adrian Madaro, Revere Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito, Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio, and Democratic State Committeeman Juan Pablo Jaramillo.

Boston District 8 Councillor Kenzie Bok and State Rep. Jay Livingstone said they will not run for the senate seat.