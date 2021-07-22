Vilms Receives Industry Honors

Vilms Consulting has announced that Michelle Vilms, CEO, has been named a 2021 100 Top ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant and one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting by Practice Ignition for 2020.

Insightful Accountant is an independent news and information source that honors 100 Top ProAdvisors each year. Content is written specifically for the small business advisor to keep up with current technology, trends in the industry and continuing their education. This is the third year in a row that Michelle has received this recognition.

Practice Ignition’s Top 50 Women in Accounting recognizes women from across the globe who promote inclusivity and diversity, invest in the future leaders of accounting, and advocate for the accounting industry.

Vilms Consulting is a Boston-based virtual firm offering accounting, advisory, and training services to small and medium-size businesses interested in reorganizing, complementing, or outsourcing their accounting and finance functions. Specializing in cloud-based accounting and best practices to support a company’s growth and scalability goals, all team members are certified in QuickBooks Online and have extensive experience with related technology.

For more information, visit www.vilmsconsulting.com.