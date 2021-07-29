LaMattina Endorses Murphy at-Large Councilor

Former Boston City Council Vice President Sal LaMattina, who represented East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End during his time in office, announced his endorsement on Friday of Erin Murphy for an At-Large City Councilor seat, saying that Erin embodied the same spirit of public service he brought to his career.

“Erin is not only the type of public servant our city needs, she’s the type of person we need more of,” said LaMattina, who served on the Council from 2006 until 2017. “She understands that Boston’s strength lies in our neighborhoods, all of them. And she knows that the best way to move Boston forward is for all of us to pull together. I can’t imagine a better addition to the Council to represent all of our neighborhoods.

A lifelong resident of East Boston and Chair of the Ward 1 Democratic Committee, LaMattina served in the administrations of both Mayor Raymond L. Flynn and Mayor Thomas M. Menino before winning election to the Council in 2006.

“I’m honored by Councilor LaMattina’s endorsement,” Erin said. “There’s no one who knows city government better than he does and his confidence in me is a great feeling. When he stepped down from the Council, Councilor LaMattina made the point that he had been available 24/7 for his entire 30 years working for Boston. That’s a tremendous commitment and an inspiring model, and that’s the type of At-Large City Councilor I will be.”

From 1985 until 1987, Councilor LaMattina worked at the Crossroads Family Shelter in East Boston, then joined the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services as the Neighborhood Liaison to the North End and East Boston. Then he went to work on the City of Boston Central Artery Team, helping mitigate construction impacts to Boston residents and businesses.

He served as Director of Operations in the Boston Transportation Department until winning election to the Council in 2006. He is a member of the East Boston Project Advisory Committee and is the Founder of Eastie Pride Day.

“Erin has already spent her life in service,” Councilor LaMattina said. “She taught in the Boston Public Schools for 22 years and she raised her kids in the city as a single mother. Adding her voice to the Council would be an asset for all Bostonians, in every neighborhood.”

Erin’s campaign has been gathering steam this summer, with a string of high-profile endorsements and a surge in grassroots support and volunteerism across the city. Erin has also been endorsed by, among others, State Representatives Dan Hunt, Ed Coppinger, and Dan Ryan, City Councilor Frank Baker, Register of Deeds Stephen J. Murphy, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Boston Firefighters Local 718, Laborers Local 223, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, and Boston EMS.

A lifelong Dorchester resident, Erin has centered her campaign around being Boston’s go-to call at City Hall.

Erin’s vision for Boston and her campaign are built on her core beliefs:

• Thriving, best-in-class public schools for every student in every neighborhood

• A friendlier city for seniors, with a more compassionate policy focus

• Stronger outreach to veterans, out of respect for their service and supporting their needs

• Safer streets and policing across the City, prioritizing community policing

• All hands-on-deck to pull us out of the pandemic, particularly our most vulnerable

• Reducing income inequality by promoting good jobs for all Bostonians

Erin and CouncillorLaMattina plan to campaign and hold events together prior to the Sept. 14th primary, when Boston voters can select four candidates to fill the four At-Large seats on the Boston City Council. And Erin will continue campaigning across the city as she works to Bring Boston Back. Together.