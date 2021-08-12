Violent Part One Crime Up 15 Percent; Other Part One Crimes Down 1 Percent

Last week the Boston Police released its half-year crime stats that compares January 1, 2021 through July 25, 2021 with the same time period last year and found Violent Part One Crime is up in District A-1 but Non-violent Part One Crime decreased.

Part One Crimes are the more serious crimes that the Boston Police and other law enforcement agencies track and in District A-1, which includes Beacon Hill, the overall Violent Part One Crime is up 15 percent so far this year when compared to the same six months in 2020.

According to the statistics, there was one Homicides reported in A-1 through July 25, 2021. This was an increase of one as there were no Homicides in the district between January 1 and July 25 of last year.

Robbery or Attempted Robbery was up 52 percent with 72 incidents reported in the first half of 2020 and only 102 reported so far this year.

Domestic Aggravated Assault is up 138 percent with 8 incidents reported in the first half of 2020 and 19 reported so far this year.

However, Non-domestic Aggravated Assault is down 10 percent with 118 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 and 106 incidents reported so far this year.

Rape and Attempted Rape is up 8 percent in the area with 12 being reported during the first half od last year and 13 reported so far in 2021.

Overall there were a total of 241 Violent Part One Crimes between January 1, 2021 and July 25, 2021. This was up from the 210 Violent Part One Crimes reported during the same period last year.

As for Non-Violent Part One Crimes the numbers are down 1 percent in A-1. These crimes include Commercial Burglary, Residential Burglary, Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Other Larceny and Auto Theft.

According to the report Commercial Burglary is down 63 percent and went from 90 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 to 33 incidents reported so far this year.

However, Residential Burglary is up 14 percent and went from 22 reported incidents during the first half of 2020 to 25 incidents reported so far in 2021.

Larceny From Motor Vehicles, which was a huge problem last year, has dropped 16 percent with 146 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 and only 122 incidents reported so far this year.

Auto Theft is up 50 percent with 42 incidents being reported during the first half of 2020 and 63 incidents reported so far this year.

Other Larcenies increased 3 percent during the first half of the year. There were 543 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 and that number increased ro 561 reported incidents so far this year.

Overall there were 1,053 Non-Violent Part One Crimes, down 1 percent from the 1,045 reported during the first six months of 2020.