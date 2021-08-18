Campbell Campaign for Mayor Gaining Momentum

With less than 30 days until the preliminary election on September 14, Andrea Campbell’s campaign announced several key milestones around building a strong citywide coalition of voters, including reaching over 65,000 voters through direct voter engagement.

“Every day, I am hearing directly from voters who want the next elected mayor of Boston to address the issues that matter to them with urgency and decisiveness including common-sense COVID-19 policies, housing affordability, quality public schools, transforming our approach to policing to improve public safety and police accountability and transparency, and unlocking economic opportunities to build a more equitable Boston that all can benefit from,” said Campbell, who joins volunteers and supporters at neighborhood canvass events every weekend. “I am incredibly energized by these conversations at the doors and on the phones, which affirm that our message is resonating.”

The campaign has held dozens of neighborhood canvass events each weekend, and to date has knocked on over 21,000, logged over 29,000 phone calls, and sent over 16,000 texts to registered voters. This past weekend, the campaign held two Get Out The Vote (GOTV) training sessions to mobilize the hundreds of volunteers on Team Andrea.

Earlier this summer, the campaign launched their summer fellowship program with 40 campaign fellows to help organize support in neighborhoods all across the city, and to bring their energy and enthusiasm to supporters across multiple social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

In addition, Andrea has built a movement that includes:

•Over 875 people signed up to volunteer or learn more.

•More than 30 house parties in neighborhoods across the city, including Charlestown, East Boston, West Roxbury, Hyde Park, Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and the South End.

•Thousands of viewers from the more than 32 forums to date.

“As people really begin to tune into the mayoral race, we’re tapping into the strong support we’re seeing all across the city for Andrea. Her lived experience, leadership and vision for a more equitable Boston makes her stand out in the crowded field,” said Katie Prisco-Buxbaum, Campaign Manager. “This isn’t just a moment, but a movement that we’re building every day, one voter at a time, as we get closer to September 14.”

The campaign’s paid communications program began last week with the first TV spot, “Two Bostons,” airing on local broadcast and cable, the first direct mail piece hitting voters’ mailboxes, and the launch of a robust digital advertising program to continue to introduce Andrea to voters, share her compelling personal story, and highlight the issues she would prioritize as mayor.

Campbell recently earned endorsements from Roxbury State Representative and Chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, Chynah Tyler, as well as the Mass NOW PAC.

In addition to building a strong field program, earlier this year Campbell rolled out a series of robust policy plans spanning COVID recovery, public health, education, housing, public safety and criminal justice, transportation, climate justice, and a plan to make city government more effective and inclusive, among others. She was the first candidate to develop a comprehensive plan to address the public health crisis of addiction, homelessness and mental illness unfolding at the intersection of Mass. Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd.