Tax-Free Weekend Was No Sweat for Upstairs Downstairs Team

By Mary Jo Rufo

After an exceptionally hot tax-free weekend, the Upstairs Downstairs Home team is feeling thankful.

Their “Spirit of 69 [Charles St.] Crew” was overwhelmed with loyal customers and friends that did not let the heat advisory stop them from shopping small. Upstairs Downstairs Home offered an additional 20 percent off storewide to make sure this tax-free weekend was extra special for all their customers.

Owner Laura Cousineau graciously said, “We continue to be thankful for and amazed by our loyal customers, both new and old.”

The whole team wants to thank Charles Street shoppers for making the tax-free weekend a success.