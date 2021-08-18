Two Haitian Americans Running for At-Large City Council Ask for Help for Their Homeland in the Wake of Latest Earthquake

Haiti was still recovering from the violent 2010 earthquake that killed 200,000 Haitians when another magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Tiburon Peninsula in the impoverished country on Saturday.

The latest earthquake killed at least 1,419 people and injured another 6,900 and the country is once again in need of relief.

In Boston, two Hatian American At-Large City Council Candidates, James “Reggie” Colimon and Ruthzee Louijeune took a break from campaigning over the weekend to ask for help and support for Haiti.

Colimon, who emigrated to Boston as a teenager to join his parents, was shocked by the news over the weekend.

“My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the people of my homeland of Haiti, reeling from yet another tragedy,” said Colimon. “The devastating earthquake has rallied the Boston Haitian community together to immediately start the process of providing much-needed relief. Boston has the 3rd largest concentration of Haitians behind Miami and New York, and there are so many of us who are personally affected by this tragedy. We are a strong and resilient community that has always come together to help our brothers and sisters in Haiti , and let them know that we are here for them”.

Louijeune, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, asked voters to donate to Haiti relief funds

I’m saddened to hear about another earthquake in Haiti,” said Louijeune, who lost a relative during the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country. “So far, all my family members are okay but not everyone can say that. At age of 23, I crossed the Dominican Republic border alone into Haiti three weeks after (the 2010 earthquake) to bring resources to my family. (Saturday’s earthquake) brought all that back. Please keep Haiti and the Caribbean in your thoughts and prayers.”

Louijeune and Colimon said those wishing to help Haiti can donate to Haitian Americans United, a local nonprofit with many members from the affected area. They are organizing a donation collection effort. Donations can be sent to the “Haitian American United” via check by mail to HAU P.O. Box 260440, Mattapan, MA 02126 (memo: “Haiti August 2021 Earthquake”) or by direct deposit at East Boston Savings Bank, Account # 07-774-15001 or on paypal at paypal.me/donatetohauinc.