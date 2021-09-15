Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Our 20th Annual HillFest was a great success, and neighbors came out in droves to be together outside once again. Thanks to Harpoon Brewery, Salt Creek Catering, JP Licks, Phase III, Honey and the B-Sides, and the Advent Church for their donations and time, and to our great volunteers!

BHCA Tree Committee Plans Talk on Historic Beacon Hill Elms

Normand Helie of the Growing Tree will give a “Tree Talk” on Monday, September 20th at 10:30am and will meet with us in front of 63 Mt. Vernon Street. He will talk about the treatment and care of our Historic Elms and urban trees. Call the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 if you’d like more information on this talk.

Beacon Hill Community Grant Application Period Now Accepting Applications

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association (“BHCA”) decided that a special purpose fund – the Beacon Hill Community Fund (“Community Fund”) – should be created within the BHCA for the purpose of making annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community.

To find out more about the Beacon Hill Community Grant and how to apply, visit www.bhcivic.org/community-fund.