Ma Maison Named an OpenTable ‘Neighborhood Gem’

Ma Maison has been named one of OpenTable’s top 100 “Neighborhood Gems” in the U.S.

“We are truly honored to be named a neighborhood gem especially being located on historic Beacon Hill,” wrote Sam Sosnitsky, who has owned and operated the bistro at 272 Cambridge St., along with French-born celebrity chef Jacky Robert, since 2004. “We are grateful to our regulars and friends for making us part of the community and for their continued patronage through the years.”

OpenTable, an online service for making restaurant reservations, analyzed its internal data generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, according to the company, and restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

Ma Maison was one of five OpenTable “Neighborhood Gems” in Massachusetts and one of only two in the City of Boston, with MIDA in the South End being the other.