Neighborhood Roundup

Food Pantry at West End Branch Library Has Reopened

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) has reopened its food pantry at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, with starting hours of Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m.

If you or someone you know would like to make an appointment, call the office at 617-523-8125.

Imagine Van Gogh at SoWa

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.