Fabled Antiques Comes to Charles Street

Special to Times

Fabled Antiques has announced their grand opening at 93 Charles St.

Owner Rebecca Connolly Hackler, who brings 30 years of experience in the retail antiques business, is excited to return to Boston, where in the early 1990s, she was one of the founders of Upstairs Downstairs Antiques.

Rebecca has spent nearly two decades as an integral part of her family’s antique business, New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford, New N.H. Fabled Antiques and New Hampshire Antique Co-op combined now create an opportunity for both a large destination shop in the country as well as a boutique-style storefront in a historic city setting.

Rebecca Connolly Hackler, proprietor of Fabled Antiques, on the shop’s opening day, Aug. 18.

“Although I’m returning to Charles Street after more than a decade, in many ways, it feels like I stepped out for just five minutes,” said Rebecca. “It’s wonderful to see so many of the same customers and fellow business owners, to meet new people, and to be a part of this vibrant neighborhood once again. I had spent 14 years as a shop owner on Charles Street, and I truly missed the camaraderie. After scouting storefronts this year in both Boston and Portsmouth, ultimately my heart was in Boston and I’m thrilled to be back on Charles Street and be part of its revitalization.”

The curated inventory at Fabled Antiques is displayed with an eye for design, and the shop’s carefully edited goods are fully intended to be brought home, lived with, and enjoyed for their aesthetic and function. With five room settings of antique furnishings, fine art, quality smalls and vintage finds, you can discover everything from American Impressionist paintings and Federal furniture to Victorian cake pedestals and English transferware platters. Fresh inventory is always arriving.

The shop specializes in comfortable, liveable, affordable furnishings, distinctive decor, unique antique items, and curiosities. The shop’s name “Fabled” means “something rare, unusual or storied,” and is also a nod to the ever-changing collection of interesting antique and vintage books offered for sale. The shop also helps to source items for customers and is also a must for one-of-a-kind gifts and entertaining needs.

Many locals will recognize the Fabled Antiques team, including Lauren Decatur, Peggy Glynn, and Greg Michalko, who all have had a presence on Charles Street for decades.

“Please be stop by and say hello — we’ll be so glad to see you,” said Rebecca. “We’ve been busy as bees all summer stocking the shop with terrific finds, furnishings, antiques and art. You’ll be sure to discover something fabulous for your home. Our philosophy is that antiques and vintage goods have the warmth and history to transform any room into something unique that is your own style.”

Fabled Antiques joins a growing list of home decor stores on Charles Street as shops are populating the storefronts up and down the street. From the local stores that are expanding, like Upstairs Downstairs Home, Crush Boutique and Blackstone’s, to Marika’s Antiques, Boston Antique Company, Linens on the Hill, Flat of the Hill, Sloane Merrill Gallery, and the Blessing Barn, to new shops like Fabled Antiques and J. Grady Home, Beacon Hill is once again a destination for anyone in the market for great finds for their home. Local residents and visitors to Boston alike can once again enjoy strolling the charming shops of Charles Street.

A month-long grand opening celebration is planned for October, including a drawing for a Fabled Antiques gift card, as well as an exhibition of paintings of views of Boston and coastal Massachusetts, featuring noted artists A.C. Goodwin, Emile Gruppe, Aldro T. Hibbard, William R. Davis, and more. Fabled Antiques’ business hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. To learn more, follow Fabled Antiques on Facebook and Instagram @fabledantiques; or call the shop at 617-936-3008.