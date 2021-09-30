Mayor’s Pumpkin Carving Contest Begins Oct. 12

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be celebrating the spooky season with Mayor Janey’s Pumpkin Carving Contest featuring a grand prize provided by the Farm Families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative.

Mayor Kim Janey recognizes the effort that Boston residents of all ages put into carving their Halloween pumpkins and wants to give everyone the chance to display their artistry. The Mayor and the Parks Department are hosting an online pumpkin carving contest with photo submissions welcomed from Tuesday, Oct. 12, until Sunday, Oct. 31.

Enter your jack-o’-lantern into the contest and find contest rules at Boston.gov/Pumpkins. Winners of each category will receive a $75 gift basket courtesy of the Farm Families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative. Winners will be selected from three categories: Most Creative; Scariest; and Inspired by Boston Parks.

Need inspiration? The Parks Department has downloadable, printable stencils available for use as a guide to help you carve your pumpkin at boston.gov/pumpkins. Stencils include the Parks Department logo, a Park Ranger horse, a spooky death’s head from a historic gravestone, George Washington, Mrs. Mallard, Bagheera (from the Jungle Book and the Public Garden fountain), and a Boston Park Ranger. Share your work with us and we will publish our favorites on social media. Be sure to tag @cabotcheese and @bostonparksdept on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

After Halloween, please be sure to compost your pumpkin! To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.