Flynn endorses Murphy for At-Large Council Seat

South Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn – who also represents Chinatown, the South End, Bay Village, Fort Point, Downtown, and parts of Beacon Hill and Back Bay – has endorsed Erin Murphy to be Boston’s next At-Large City Councilor, the latest evidence that Erin continues to gain momentum ahead of the November 2 final election.

A 24-year veteran of the U.S. Navy on both active duty and in the reserves, now retired from the service, Councilor Flynn has represented District 2 since winning election in 2017. He said Erin’s commitment to public service and her message of inclusivity has resonated both with him and with voters in his district and across the city.

“Erin taught in the Boston Public Schools for 22 years and raised her family in the city,” said Councilor Flynn. “Like me, she’s a lifelong city kid who cares about her neighbors and she’ll be ready on Day One to serve families across the city. She cares about every neighborhood and wants each of them to have safe streets, good schools, and affordable housing. She’s also been a leader on the opioid and addiction crisis, something that touches all of us. She certainly has my vote.”

Erin’s campaign has been gaining momentum since her strong fourth-place finish among a field of 17 candidates in the September 14 preliminary election, gathering support across the city as her message of inclusivity continues to connect ahead of November.

“Ed Flynn is not only a good friend, he’s an incredibly hard-working public servant whose heart is always in the right place,” Erin said. “I’ll bring the same work ethic and spirit to my At-Large seat that he brings to his district.”

In the Navy, Councilor Flynn served in the 5th Fleet and at Joint Task Force Guantanamo. He is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and helped coordinate disaster relief efforts in Haiti.

Councilor Flynn served for five years in the U.S. Department of Labor in the Clinton Administration, working to expand access to affordable health care and boost the federal minimum wage.

He and his wife, Kristen, are raising their two children in South Boston.

Erin’s campaign has been gathering steam all year, with a string of high-profile endorsements and a surge in grassroots support and volunteerism across the city. Erin has also been endorsed by, among others, activist and mentor and former At-Large candidate Said Abdikarim, Senator Nick Collins, State Representatives Dan Hunt, Ed Coppinger, and Dan Ryan, City Councilor Frank Baker and former City Councilor Sal LaMattina, Register of Deeds Stephen J. Murphy, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Boston Firefighters Local 718, Laborers Local 223, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, Boston EMS, and AFSCME Council 93, which represents City of Boston employees.

A lifelong Dorchester resident, Erin has centered her campaign around being Boston’s go-to call at City Hall.

Erin’s vision for Boston and her campaign are built on her core beliefs:

• Thriving, best-in-class public schools for every student in every neighborhood

• A friendlier city for seniors, with a more compassionate policy focus

• Stronger outreach to veterans, out of respect for their service and supporting their needs

• Safer streets and policing across the City, prioritizing community policing

• All hands-on-deck to pull us out of the pandemic, particularly our most vulnerable

• Reducing income inequality by promoting good jobs for all Bostonians