Iron Workers Local 7 Endorse Essaibi George for Mayor

Iron Workers Local 7 announced their endorsement of At-Large City Councilor in her candidacy for Mayor of Boston, the seventh union to back Essaibi George in this race. Local 7 represents more than 3,600 workers specializing in bridge, structural, ornamental, reinforcing, pre-engineered metal buildings, industrial maintenance, architectural, heavy rigging, and welding across the Greater Boston area.

“Annissa Essaibi George is the leader, partner and Mayor our unions and workers need—especially during this pivotal moment in our city,” said Michael Hess, Business Manager of Iron Workers Local 7. “Throughout her career she has fought for the issues our membership cares about most, from affordable housing to good jobs to high quality education. As our next Mayor, she’ll build on that fight with bold ideas and action to make Boston a better place to live and work for all.”

“I’m proud to have the support of the hardworking members of Iron Workers Local 7 in this race. When we invest in smart growth and infrastructure, we are prioritizing our workforce and good jobs,” said Essaibi George. “With labor in my corner from now until November 2nd, and well beyond that, we will continue to advocate for workers and families across Boston, together.”