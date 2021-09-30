Pressley Endorses Halbert for City Council At-Large

David Halbert’s Campaign for Boston City Council At-Large is proud announced this week it has earned the endorsement of progressive champion, policymaker, and community leader, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Congresswoman Pressley represents the MA-07 Congressional District, which covers three quarters of Boston, as well as Chelsea, Everett, Randolph, Somerville, and parts of Cambridge and Milton. Prior to her historic 2018 Congressional campaign, Congresswoman Pressley served for nine years as a Boston City Councilor At-Large.

“Dave wears many hats: husband, father, son, community builder, public servant, and more,” said Congresswoman Pressley. “He’s worked at nearly every level of municipal and state government, and he’ll bring all of that knowledge and lived experience to the City Council chamber, where his unique perspective and experience prepare him to be a deeply engaged, effective advocate for every person and neighborhood in Boston.”

“I have been fortunate that Congresswoman Pressley has been a mentor, inspiration, and friend for years,” remarked Halbert. “Receiving her endorsement means so much because of her commitment to an inclusive, progressive, & activist vision of what government can be – and how it can ensure everyone has the dignity & support they deserve. I am honored to have her confidence in my ability to serve as a colleague and ally in the work of public service on behalf of the people of Boston.”

Pressley’s endorsement comes at a critical time for Halbert’s campaign and indicates a surge of momentum ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election.