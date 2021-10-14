MATSU Hosts ‘Charmed to Adorn’ Event

MATSU will host the “Charmed to Adorn” Event at 76 Charles St. The three-day trunk show will feature fashion designs by Louiza Babouryan, fine jewelry by Erica Molinari, and handmade leather footwear by Esquivel.

The “Charmed to Adorn” event begins Thursday, October 28 from 1 until 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MATSU.

“We look forward to showcasing the exquisite work of Louiza Babouryan, an L.A.-based fashion designer. Our customers have embraced her silk organza, tulle, and knitwear,” said co-owner Dava Muramatsu. There will be fabric swatches available for bespoke orders in addition to the inventory for the trunk show.

Murmatsu is also looking forward to introducing Bostonians to the soulful jewelry pieces from Erica Molinari. The hand inscribed pieces in gold, oxidized sterling silver and diamonds effuse old world charm.

Finally, Dava Muramatsu has selected designs from Esquivel’s spring 2022 collection. “This handmade leather footwear is truly special and sophisticated.” Pre-order at MATSU during the “Charmed to Adorn” event.