Neighborhood Roundup

BHV Online Lecture Looks at ‘Building Better Bones’

Beacon Hill Village presents “Building Better Bones,” an online program with Joy Tsai, MD, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

One in two women and up to one in four men will break a bone during their life due to osteoporosis. Dr. Joy Tsai will review the epidemiology of osteoporosis in the U.S. as well as the latest treatment strategies for this disease. Osteoporosis care encompasses both pharmacologic and non-drug therapy. She will review the broad categories of types of prescription drugs as well as lifestyle interventions that patients can carry out every day.

Dr. Tsai is an endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the Medical Co-Director of the MGH Endocrine Associates clinic and the Associate Director of the MGH Bone Density Center. At Harvard Medical School, she is an Assistant Professor of Medicine.

This program is part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series, which is presented in partnership with the Boston Public Library. The program is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is required at https://www.beaconhillvillage.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=332658&item_id=1510878, or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive the Zoom link for the program.

Read the Room Book Club to read and discuss ‘Frankenstein’

The Nichols House Museum and Gibson House Museum’s 2021-22 season of Read the Room – a book club inspired by the literary salons of the 19th century – kicks off with a discussion on “Frankenstein” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

`The first science fiction novel was written more then 200 years ago but its legacy and relevance continues today. Discuss the context and implications of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein “(1818) just in time for spooky season.

Participants will be provided with a list of discussion questions the week prior to the event, and each event will highlight particular objects or spaces at the host museum that connect to the book. Some programs will take place on site; others will happen virtually, so that we can welcome everyone to an experience that feels comfortable for them.

The Read the Room program continues on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with “North and South” (1854) by Elizabeth Gaskell; on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m., with “Wuthering Heights” (1847) by Emily Bronte; on Wednesday, April 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a Special Read the Room meeting for Poetry Month with “Lyrics of Life and Love (1904)” by William Stanley Braithwaite; and Wednesday, June 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with “Deephaven” (1900) by Sarah Orne Jewett Stay tuned for related Pride Month events.

Admission is free for members, $12 per meeting, or $45 for the entire season

Space is limited, and advanced registration is required through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/x/read-the-room-book-club-frankenstein-1818-by-mary-shelley-tickets-169542733881. Registration is free for Nichols House Museum and Gibson House Museum members. For non-members, registration is $12 per meeting or $45 for the entire season.

Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival’ Coming Oct. 22 to the Common

Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its ‘Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival” at the Boston Common Parade Ground (near the corner of Beacon and Charles streets) on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of fun and spooky family activities. Test your skills and courage to find your way out of the Haunted Fun House Maze, hop on the train hosted by Cabot Creamery Co-operative, and make your way over to our glow in the dark play space for some nighttime fun featuring LED illuminated swings, seesaws, and cornhole. Join LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Boston to build a LEGO® pumpkin for our pumpkin patch and learn how to build spooky creatures with Lego Master Model Builder, Sean. Enjoy exciting acts from the Boston Circus Guild with performances by an aerial artist and stilt walker between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

This free family-friendly event will also include glow-in-the-dark games, children’s crafts, scarily delicious snacks and refreshments provided by Cabot Cheese, Dunkin’, and HP Hood LLC. Join Harvard University’s Stress & Development lab for fun games focused on learning about the brain and how we think. A monster mash of activities will include a visit from the Massachusetts Horticulture Society, the Mass. Audubon Society, an art activity with the Mayor’s Mural Crew, and other fun fall and Halloween activities.

For more information, visit http://ow.ly/uqDl50GfyvQ.

Event at the Sevens for Mayoral Candidate Wu

An event for Mayoral candidate Michelle Wu takes place on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9 p.m. at the Sevens Ale House at 77 Charles St. Donations are welcome.

Free Virtual Lecture of the Nichols Family Silver Collection

The Nichols House Museum will host “What can a teapot teach us?,” a free virtual lecture highlighting the Nichols family silver collection through a social history lens, – on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

This program will discuss the ways in which important issues in American society, like immigration and domestic service, can be interpreted through the Nichols family silver collection. This summer’s Julie Linsdell and Georgia Linsdell Enders Research Fellow, Kayli Rideout, will showcase collection objects from spoons to salvers and explore how these examples of decorative arts held social meaning for both the Nichols family and American society at large. This conversation will draw from Kayli’s summer research project, a social history of the Nichols family’s silver collection from the colonial period to the 20th century.

Visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org for further information.

Beacon Hill Network Mixer Coming Oct. 20 to Owl’s Nest

The Beacon Hill Network Mixer coming Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to the Owl’s Nest Beer Garden on the Charles River Esplanade

Halloween talk at WEM Recalls History of Leverett Street Jail

The West End Museum presents “Ghosts in the Museum: The Leverett Street Jail,” a Halloween talk presented by Duane Lucia, the museum’s president and curator, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7.

Located approximately where the West End Museum is today, the Leverett Street Jail served as the city and county prison for some three decades in the mid-19th century (1822–1851). The institution was a flashpoint for such hotbed issues as capital punishment, slavery and abolitionism, blasphemy, and women’s rights. The Jail was infamous for overcrowding and intermingling inmates with no regard for severity of crime. Seven of 10 women incarcerated there were innocent, arrested purely on the word of others for such offenses as speaking out about politics. Numerous executions by hanging took place within its walls, in close proximity to West End residences; one newspaper wrote: “A clear view of the execution could be witnessed from a dozen houses on Lowell Street, and one building at the end of Wall Street. The windows of these houses were filled with persons of both sexes, and on the back sheds were crowded boys and girls, and men and women of all ages. People swarmed upon the tops of buildings, and outside the jail, where no possible view could be obtained…”

Admission to the event is free with a costume, and tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghosts-in-the-museum-the-leverett-street-jail-tickets-182922735827.