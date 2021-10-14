News Briefs

D’Ambrosio Responds to Janey’s Executive Order to Change the Name of Columbus Day

Senate candidate Anthony D’Ambrosio has issued the following statement on Boston Mayor Kim Janey to change the name of the Columbus Day Holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day:

“Mayor Janey’s actions have caused more division and anger in Boston and throughout Massachusetts. I am proud of my Italian immigrant roots. No insider politician’s decision will change that.

This could have been done in a way that recognizes the plight of Indigenous people while not offending many Italian Americans.

When will political insiders learn? True leaders unite people not divide them.”

Author B. A. Shapiro to be Featured in BHV Program

Award-winning author Barbara A. Shapiro will discuss her writing and publishing career at a virtual program sponsored by the Beacon Hill Village at 5:30 pm on October 25.

A New York Times bestselling author, Shapiro has penned nine novels, including The Collector’s Apprentice, The Muralist and The Art Forger. Workman Publishing Company described her latest book Metropolis as ‘a gripping novel that follows six mysterious characters whose lives intersect when a tragedy occurs at the storage facility where they all rent units.’ The book is scheduled for release in 2022.

Shapiro, who splits her time between Boston and Naples, Florida, holds a PhD in sociology. She has directed research projects for a residential substance abuse facility, worked as a systems analyst/statistician, headed the Boston office of a software development firm, and served as an adjunct professor teaching sociology at Tufts University and creative writing at Northeastern University. However, she said she likes writing novels the best.

This virtual program, which will begin at 5:30 pm, is presented with support from Cambridge Trust as part of Beacon Hill Village’s ‘Conversations With…’ series. It will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Registration is required online in advance at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation in advance of the program, which is free and open to the public.