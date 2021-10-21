City Councilor Michael Flaherty Releases New Ad

Over the weekend, City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty released a video advertisement titled “Michael Flaherty Has Always Been A Leader.” The video will run on OTT platforms such as Hulu, Roku, YouTube, and other streaming TV providers. A slightly longer version will run on Facebook.

The ad highlights Councilor Flaherty’s leadership on the Community Preservation Act, marriage equality, and the innovative Boston Year 13 intensive college and career readiness program. It also includes his priorities for his next term, which include affordable housing, climate change, and public education.

“We’re excited for more voters to learn about Councilor Flaherty’s record of leadership on crucial issues,” said campaign spokesperson Elizabeth Dolcimascolo. “Simply put, this is a record that deserves re-election.”