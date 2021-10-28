Flaherty Announces New Endorsements

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty announced he has received 9 additional endorsements in support of his bid for re-election in the November 2nd Boston Municipal General Election. These additional endorsements are from the following organizations: Greater Boston Labor Council, New England Joint Board UNITE HERE, SEIU1199, and Boston’s Ward 5, 6, 7, 12, and 16 Democratic Committees.

“I am honored to receive these endorsements in what has continued to be a highly competitive campaign,” said Councilor Flaherty. “This is a continued demonstration of the broad level of support I continue to receive from every corner of the city. That support was shown in my first-place finish at the polls in September, shown through the 70 total endorsements I have received to date, and I believe it will continue to prominently show in the results of the upcoming General Election.”

The complete list of Councilor Flaherty’s endorsements is available below:

