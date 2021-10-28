D’Ambrosio Announces New Endorsements

Anthony D’Ambrosio for State Senate Endorsement Rollout

The D’Ambrosio campaign is proud to announce that we have received the endorsements of Charlie Patch, Former Revere Ward 6 City Councilor, RoseLee Vincent, Former State Representative, and Leo Robinson. Robinson has served as an At-Large City Councilor for over 30 years in Chelsea.

“Anthony will bring to the State Senate high energy, fresh ideas and an unrivaled work ethic. He is a breath of fresh air during a time of politicians trying to have it both ways,” said Charlie Patch, Former Revere Ward 6 City Councilor. “We won’t have to wonder where Anthony stands because he clearly articulates his positions and isn’t swayed by insiders looking out for their own agenda. I am proud to support him and am looking forward to seeing his leadership at the State House.”

“I support Anthony D’Ambrosio for State Senate because he is hard working, has strong family ties to the district and is committed to protecting the most vulnerable populations in our district – our children and the elderly,” said RoseLee Vincent, Former State Representative. “I am glad he is running and proud to endorse him.”

“Anthony and I have worked on issues of equity, community engagement, and economic revitalization,” said Leo Robinson. “He has a superior track record of success. I enthusiastically and without pause endorse him for State Senate.”