Beacon Hill Area COVID Cases Decrease Slightly

After remaining the same for two consecutive weeks, the Beacon Hill and surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate decreased last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,057 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 1.9 percent were positive. This was a 17.4 percent decrease from the 2.3 percent that tested positive between October 18 and October 25.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also decreased last week. According to the BPHC 22,358 residents were tested and 2.1 percent were COVID positive–this was a 8.7 percent decrease from the 2.3 percent reported by the BPHC on October 25.

Thirty-nine additional residents have been infected with the virus between October 25 and November 1 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,479 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.95 percent since October 25 and went from 82,855 cases to 83,646 confirmed cases in a week. There were six additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,453.