North Washington Street Bridge construction look-ahead through November 13

North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Replacement

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Marine Impacts

Throughout November, there will be routine closures of either the north or south channel to help install the new bridge structure.

Work hours are during the day (6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Vessels may transit through the work site in the open channel.

While transiting through the open channel, mariners should pay close attention to signage, and the multiple boats, barges, cranes, and other work vessels on scene.

Work and push boats can be contacted on VHF-FM Channel 13 for more information. If access to the commercial lock is required and work barges are in the channel, 24-hour notice to J.F. White is required to clear access to the commercial lock.

The on-scene Superintendent for the J.F. White Contracting Company is Patrick Wilson and can be contacted at (617) 680-7537

Slip Lane Closure

As emailed last week, the slip lane between North Washington and Chelsea Street will be closed on Monday, 11/01/21 and reshaped to a standard, 90-degree right turn.

The space that was used for the slip lane will be converted into part of the work zone.

Temporary barrels and fencing will be used during the first stage of the closure to assist in adjusting traffic signals. Once the signals are adjusted, permanent steel barriers will replace the temporary barrels, and fencing will be adjusted to accommodate pedestrian access.

The slip lane closure and all associated work will not impact pedestrian access.

Drivers should continue to pay close attention to all signage, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, and other tools that will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

Description of Scheduled Work

• Building the piers:

Pier 1 (closest to the North End): Grout work, final jacking, and concrete pour

Pier 2: Grout work, install rebar, final jacking, and concrete pour

Pier 3: complete

Pier 4: Complete

Pier 5 (closest to Charlestown): Complete

• Installing, moving, and maintaining silt curtains and barges in the water

• Installing utilities

• Installing and moving temporary bents for steel erection

• Warehouse pier and column repairs

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime and evening (6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Travel Tips

The sidewalk over the temporary bridge and the Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

BRUINS: 10/30 at 7:00 p.m., 11/04 at 7:00 p.m., 11/09 at 7:00 p.m., 11/11 at 7:00 p.m., and 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

CELTICS:11/01 at 7:30 p.m., 11/10 at 7:30 p.m., and 11/12 at 7:30 p.m. CONCERTS/SHOWS: 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.