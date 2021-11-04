Beacon Hill Women’s Forum to host Annette Miller

By Ariana Hanley

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum third Forum of the season is just around the corner! Don’t forget to register for our Tuesday, November 9, Forum at The Hampshire House. Please join us for lite bites, a beverage, and to hear from Boston’s very own Annette Miller. From performing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in Boston, regional theaters, and in film and television, Annette Miller has done it all. We could not be more excited for her to share her experiences – especially her time as a leading actor at Shakespeare and Co. in Lenox, MA for 20 season.

The Beacon Hill Women's Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 8pm at The Hampshire House (6pm cocktail/social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp).