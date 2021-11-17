Beacon Hill, Surrounding Area’s COVID Cases Decrease

After increasing 21 percent two weeks ago, Beacon Hill and the surrounding area’s COVID weekly positive test rate decreased last week.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC),1,918 Beacon Hill, North End, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 2 percent were positive. This was a 13 percent decrease from the 2.3 percent that tested positive between November 1 and November 8.

However, the citywide weekly positive test rate increased last week. According to the BPHC 22,322 residents were tested and 3 percent were COVID positive–this was a 15.4 percent increase from the 2.6 percent reported by the BPHC on November 8.

Thirty-eight additional residents have been infected with the virus between November 8 and November 15 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 4,561 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.3 percent since November 8 and went from 84,353 cases to 85,474 confirmed cases in a week. There were six additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,462.