Special to the Times

The halls of Boston’s hotel lobbies are decked for the Holiday Season. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at both the Liberty Hotel and Encore Boston Harbor for the months of November and December. The upside down Christmas trees that hang from the ceiling of the Liberty Hotel are a focal point and the Encore Boston Harbor horticulturist has incorporated over two dozen decorated white trees and enormous wreaths into the property.

Liberty Hotel Holiday Décor:

The Liberty Hotel’s stunning holiday display features 7 inverted Christmas trees, decorated by Boston florist and event designer Cityscapes, suspended from the hotel lobby’s stunning 90-foot rotunda. Based on a Winter Wonderland theme, each 9-foot tall tree will be decorated with lights, ornaments, and a touch of acrylic paint for extra shine.

The chandelier-like installation makes full use of the lobby’s vast rotunda, showcasing the open-air feel of the space to create an incredible holiday display. The striking decor is unlike any other in Boston, enhancing the magic and wonderment of the holiday season.

The Liberty Hotel Lobby is located at 215 Charles Street (at Cambridge Street), Boston, MA 02114

Encore Boston Harbor

Holiday Designs:

The halls at Encore Boston Harbor have been decked. The lobby and space are sparkling with dazzling holiday lights. The horticultural team at Encore Boston Harbor has magically transformed the lobby and space into a Winter Wonderland for all to see. Guests are invited to get into the holiday spirit by admiring the 29 Christmas trees, the 4,000 poinsettias, the 20 oversized wreaths and garland, as well as ornaments and snowflakes that can be seen throughout the property. Christmas Cheer will be felt throughout the property and guests are invited to come take a tour for themselves to see the beautiful transformation, free of charge.

The Encore Boston Harbor is located at 1 Broadway in Everett, MA. The website is www.encorebostonharbor.com.