First Annual Martin’s Park Ship Lighting Nov. 27

Special to the Times

A special children’s celebration will be held on Saturday, November 27, at the Smith Family Waterfront in the Seaport District when the Friends of Martin’s Park and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department host the first annual holiday lighting of the signature wooden play ship in Martin’s Park beginning at 4 p.m.

Located at 64 Sleeper Street on the South Boston waterfront and visible from the Northern Avenue Bridge, Martin’s Park at the Smith Family Waterfront is a climate-resilient park built in memory of eight-year-old Martin W. Richard, a victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The accessible park provides play opportunities for children, families, and visitors of all abilities. The wooden play ship is the centerpiece of the space that will be lit for the holidays.

Martin’s Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the ship, surrounding beach fencing, and pedestrian bridge are illuminated with over 1,500 feet of blue and white tube lights. Visitors are encouraged to head inside the park for the celebration sponsored by the Friends of Martin’s Park and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Santa will arrive by boat at the Harborwalk and enter the Park to switch on the lights. Entertainment will be provided by acappella group Ball In The House performing a selection of holiday classics, along with special guest, the Seaport’s own Betty the Yeti. Hot cocoa will be provided by Tuscan Kitchen and Flour Bakery, and attendees will have the opportunity to take home a special souvenir of this first annual event while supplies last.

Other 2021 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the lighting of the tree in Copley Square on November 29 and the Boston Common Tree Lighting, followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall, both on December 2.