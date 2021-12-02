A-1 Area Sees Spike in Part One Crime

Leading up to Thanksgiving, Area A-1 had seen a 6-percent spike in Part One crime from last year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and No. 21 of this year, 1,883 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, as opposed to 1,779 during the same timeframe in 2020. But this still marked a 13-year reduction from the five-year average of 2,158 incidents.

Two homicides have been reported this year, compared to none last year, with a five-year average of one incident.

Rapes and attempted rapes saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to 18 from 17 in 2020 , but this was a nearly 7-percent reduction from the five-year average of 30 incidents.

Robberies and attempted robberies were up around 56 percent as the number climbed to 173 from 111 last year, which also marked an approximately 13-percent increase from the five-year average of 153 incidents.

Similarly, domestic aggravated assaults were up nearly 71 percent, with 29 this year, compared to 17 in 2020, and this also marked a 45-percent increase from the five-year average of 20 incidents.

In contrast, non-domestic aggravated assaults were down nearly 10 percent, with 181 incidents as opposed to 200 last year, which was also an approximately 22-percent reduction from the five-year average of 232 incidents.

Commercial burglaries saw an approximately 43-percent reduction as the number dropped to 68 from 120 in 2020, and this was also around an 8-percent reduction from the five-year average of 74 incidents.

Residential burglaries were down nearly 18 percent, with 33 incidents, compared to 40 last year, which also marked an approximately 31-percent decline from the five-year average of 48 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down nearly 11 percent as the number dropped to 237 from 265 in 2020, and this also marked a 23-percent drop from the five-year average of 309 incidents.

In contrast, other larcenies were up around 10 percent, with 1,031 incidents, compared to 935 last year, although this was still an approximately 15-percent reduction from the five-year average of 1,216 incidents.

Auto theft was also up 50 percent, as the number climbed to 111 from 74 last year, which was also a nearly 39-percent increase from the five-year average of 80 incidents. Citywide, Part One crime was down 15 percent from last year, with 2,383 incidents, compared to 2,782 in 2020, and down around 23 percent from the five-year average of 3,073 incidents.