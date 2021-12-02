Mailbox Outside the Happy Journey Collecting Letters for Santa

Getting in touch with Saint Nick doesn’t require a trip to the North Pole, but instead one only must venture as far as Charles Street, where a special mailbox has been installed for the holidays outside The Happy Journey, a children’s store at 73 Charles St., to collect letters to Santa during business hours.

Lindsay Perrelli, the store’s proprietor, installed the mailbox in the first week of November, she said, and since then, a “handful” of correspondence to and wish lists for Santa have been dropped off at the location. “We’re doing this as a fun way to help kids kick off the holiday season,” she said

A special mailbox has been set up for the holidays outside The Happy Journey, a children’s store at 73 Charles St., to collect letters to Santa.

Prior to opening The Happy Journey earlier this year, Perrelli worked as teacher, at which time, she said, she set up “a little mailbox as a way to make a connection with kids in the neighborhood.”

The Happy Journey is providing complimentary pre-addressed letters to Santa at the store, which is also selling for $30 each Santa Letter Kits, which come with a guaranteed reply from Santa by Christmas if they’re postdated by Dec. 6.