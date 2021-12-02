First Night Boston 2022 Returns: Annual Celebration of New Year’s Eve Returns to Copley Square

First Night Boston, New England’s largest New Year’s Eve Party, returns this year to celebrate the start of 2022. After a successful online celebration last year, First Night will gather in-person throughout the Back Bay for hours of entertainment, dazzling ice sculptures, the “People’s Parade”, and fireworks. The completely free and family-friendly event will run from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 through 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and will feature a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers.

Centered in Copley Square with 12 hours of entertainment, First Night Boston showcases the best of Boston, and will have additional performances in the Boston Public Library, Copley Place, Boston Common, and surrounding churches. From organ concerts to hip-hop, country music to figure skating, a full schedule will be released in the weeks ahead, and all event details will be available at www.firstnightboston.org.

First Night, produced in partnership with the City of Boston, is the longest-running First Night celebration in the world. Founded in 1977 and annually uniting tens of thousands of guests in the city, the event showcases Boston’s beauty in a night of light, music, and ice. Among the event’s leading sponsors are Mass General Brigham, Amazon, T-Mobile, CVS Health, and the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau. Interested donors are invited to visit www.firstnight.org, where donations of any amount can be easily made.

First Night Boston will adhere to all current city and state safety precautions as it relates to COVID-19, including mandatory mask wearing at indoor venues. If city and state recommendations are adjusted as the New Year draws closer, First Night Boston will similarly adjust its guidelines to comply with those set by governing bodies.

First Night Boston is a project of Boston Celebrations, Inc. Boston Celebrations is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization that hosts the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the city of Boston. The citywide celebration features family-friendly traditions such as a parade down Boylston Street; handcrafted ice sculptures; performances from local musicians and artists, and of course, the highly anticipated “Copley Countdown” to the New Year, that kicks off the much-anticipated spectacular midnight pyrotechnic show. Family friendly entertainment options will be offered at Boston Public Library, at Old South Church, Trinity Church, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, and the Copley Place Mall. All First Night Boston activities are free and open to the public. For more information and a list of events, visit www.firstnightboston.org.