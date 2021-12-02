December Women’s Forum to be Annual Wassail Party Winter Wonderglam

By Ariana Hanley

Happy Holidays, Beacon Hill! Mark your calendars and join the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum for our annual Wassail Party Winter Wonderglam on December 21 at the Hampshire House! Time to pull out your diamonds and glitter to toast the upcoming New Year. The evening will be filled with customary cocktails, nibbles and lots of dancing. Please be sure to register online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org and purchase a Guest Pass if you wish to bring a friend or spouse. Each pass includes entry to the event, one complimentary drink, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

We look forward to celebrating the holiday season and toasting to a wonderful New Year!

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 8pm at The Hampshire House (6pm cocktail/social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org