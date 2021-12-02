When Good Things Maybe Aren’t Anymore: Medication, Polypharmacy and Aging at Series

On Tuesday, December 14 from 2:00-3:30 pm, Christine Ritchie, MD, MSPH and Esteban Franco-Garcia, MD will be speaking about aging and medications.

As we age, we tend to accumulate prescription and over-the-counter medications. Have you ever wondered, “too many?”, “too much?”, “wrong mix?”, “better options”? The answers to these questions change along with our metabolism, other chronic conditions we may develop and the mix of drugs we take. Drs. Ritchie and Franco-Garcia will walk us through the ever-changing, age-related landscape of risks and benefits from multiple medications, including drugs elders should avoid taking if possible. Next time you see your doctor, you will be ready for an informed discussion of what meds make the most sense for you.

Christine Ritchie, MD, MSPH is the Director of the Center of Aging and Serious Illness Research at Massachusetts General’s Mongan Institute where she leads a team of researchers focused on improving the well-being of older adults and enhancing the lived experience of those with advanced illnesses. Dr. Ritchie is a board-certified geriatrician and palliative care physician.

Esteban Franco-Garcia, MD specializes in geriatric medicine and internal medicine at Senior Health, Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Franco-Garcia directs the MGH Orthogeriatrics Program and is the Program Director for the MGH Geriatric Fellowship Program.

This virtual program is part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series offered in partnership with the Boston Public Library. In order to receive the Zoom link, registration is required online or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Links will go out a day or two before the event. Free and open to the public.