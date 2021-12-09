The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a ZOOM public hearing on Dec. 16, at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the

Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83402186776 or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 834 0218 6776. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected]gov.

I. Violations

5:00 VIO # 21.068 BH 29 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Alex Ehrlich

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved window replacement

II. Design Review Hearing

5:10 APP # 22.0663 BH 83 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Marc Beaulieu

Proposed Work: New viewing platform

5:25 APP # 22.0661 BH 77 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Eduardo Serrate

Proposed Work: Install new door handle, house number, pendant light, and intercom/keypad

5:40 APP # 22.0660 BH 28 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Sander A. Rikleen

Proposed Work: Alter garage door opening previously approved by the Commission

5:55 APP # 22.0658 BH 71 Charles Street

Applicant: Monika Pauli

Proposed Work: Replace the existing front door with an exact replica in mahogany with glass panels on top

6:10 APP # 22.0656 BH 38 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Monika Pauli

Proposed Work: Replace existing picket fence roof deck rail with wrought iron metal rail, replace lattice screen

6:25 APP # 22.0650 BH 20 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Clemens Reinshagen

Proposed Work: Replace existing picket fence roof deck rail with wrought iron metal rail, replace lattice screen

6:40 APP # 22.0642 BH 73 Myrtle Street:

Applicant: Gerald Sprague

Proposed Work: Remove and rebuilt deck

6:55 APP # 22.0637 BH 44 Phillips Street:

Applicant: Maria Correa

Proposed Work: Add addition and roof deck at roof level

7:10 APP # 22.0576 BH 131 Charles Street:

Applicant: Carolyn Thayer

Proposed Work: New Sign

7:25 APP # 22.0688 BH 11 Irving Street

Applicant: Roy Harriman

Proposed Work: Relocate intercom to ratify the existing, unapproved buzzer

7:40 APP # 22.0683 BH 14 Beacon Street

Applicant: Richard Thuma

Proposed Work: New rooftop equipment, ratification of standpipe violation

7:55 APP # 22.0686 BH 8 Spruce Court

Applicant: Frank McGuire

Proposed Work: Replace all historic windows visible from a public street, restore iron work elements including cowbell doorbell, safety grates, remove exterior egress access, repair stucco on exterior.

8:10 APP # 22.0554 BH 160 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Elliott Olson

Proposed Work: new light fixture

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading Need Not Appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.)

Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of The Determination Sheet No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below.

The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter.

The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 22.0555 BH 35 Beacon Street: Install tree guard in the design that the

Commission approves

APP # 22.0545 BH 41 Beacon Street: Replace a non-historic, 6 over 6, wood dormer window with a 6 over 6, true divided light, wood window

APP # 22.0515 BH 49 Beacon Street: Replace mansard roof trim on the left of the roof in kind

APP # 22.0565 BH 54A Cedar Street: Repoint brick at entrance of courtyard.

Mortar type and tooling to match historic

APP # 22.0636 BH 77 Chestnut Street: Install new groundwater recharge well access cover

APP # 22.0649 BH 10 Hancock Street: Seal and repaint window trim on exterior to match existing; color is Navajo White

APP # 22.0492 BH 17 Hancock Street: Repaint front steps in kind BM 70 Light Gray

APP # 22.0577 BH 21 Hancock Street: Spot repoint front and rear of property

Mortar type and tooling to match historic specifications

APP # 22.0620 BH 36 Hancock Street: At level seven, replace two, 2 over 2, wood (non-historic) windows and two, 1 over 1, (non-historic) wood windows, true divided light with same pane configuration and window material

APP # 22.0659 BH 74 JOY STREET: Repair brickwork at Civic Association entry point as the result of a violation. Harvest brick from a location on the façade that is not within the purview of the Commission

APP # 22.0556 BH 81 Phillips Street: At front façade, level 1, replace two non-original, 6/6, wood windows with 6 over 6, wood windows, true divided light, At front façade, level one, replace one, non-historic, 4 over 4, wood window with a 4 over 4, wood, true divided light window

APP # 22.0593 BH 25 Temple Street: Repair cornice in kind

APP # 22.0604 BH 135 Myrtle Street: Restore all front façade windows

APP # 22.0598 BH 7 Walnut Street: Fire escape repair; replace damage and rusted Square Bolts, secure, hand scrape and paint black

IV. Ratification Of 10/21/2021 & 11/18/2021 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected Adjournment: 9:30 Pm