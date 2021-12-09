St. Leonard Church of Port Maurice Holiday Schedule

The St. Leonard Church of Port Maurice on 320 Hanover Street, posts the following holiday events:

Second Week of advent

*December 10 – 7:30 pm Christmas Concert: Testimony of Light

NOTE: A suggested donation of $25.00

December 11- 6:30 pm -Advent Night of Recollection: An Awakening of Hope with the Holy Family-Fr. Michael MacGinnis

Confessions- 6:00pm -7:30pm

Third Week of advent, Dec 12 – Dec 18, 2021

December 12, 2021 5:00pm A Christmas Concert: “In dulci jubilo: A Baroque Christmas” featuring vocal and instrumental Christmas music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Music by Vivaldi, Scarlatti, Praetorius, and others. Free admission with a suggested donation.

December 14- 5:00pm Advent with Mary: Mass, Rosary and meeting with Ivan

December 18-11:00am All are welcome, Christmas Liturgy: Sponsored by The Italian School Di San Leonardo celebrated by Father Giadio DeBlasio, a native Italian Priest from Boston College.

December 18- 3:00pm

In the Peace Garden the Saint Leonard Choral Society (President Mrs. Laurie Warlock) presents a Christmas Carol Concert with Music Director Dr Dan Drzymalski.

Fourth Week of advent, Dec 19 – Dec 24, 2021

December 20, 21, 22 7:00 pm Fr. Rick Martignetti

The Gift of Jesus: A Christmas Mission

December 21- 5:00pm Advent with Mary: Mass, Rosary and meeting with Ivan

Christmas and New Year Mass Schedule

Christmas Eve Friday, December 24, 2021

4:00 Confession

5:00pm- Mass

December 24, 2021 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day Saturday, December 25, 2021

December 25, 2021 MASS

9:00am

10:30am Italian

12:00pm

New Years Eve December 31, 2021

12:05pm – Mass

5:00pm Mass St. Stephens Church (This year only)

December 31, 2021 New Years Eve

For further information on any of these events, please go to our St Leonard website https://saintleonardchurchboston.org/