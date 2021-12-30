Beacon Hill, Surrounding Area’s COVID Positive Test Rate Nearing 10 Percent

A week after Mayor Michelle Wu imposed new restrictions on certain indoor activities due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, nearly 1 out of every 10 residents from Beacon Hill and the surrounding area tested for COVID were found to be positive last week according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC). . Last week, Wu announced that beginning on January 15 the City of Boston both patrons and employees of indoor venues–including indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment establishments–will be required to show proof of vaccination

. Wu said individuals can demonstrate vaccination by showing their CDC vaccination card or a photo of their card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app. Boston’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect. According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 3,684 Beacon Hill, North End, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 9.7 percent were positive. This was a 56 percent increase from the 6.2 percent that tested positive between December 13 and December 20.

The weekly positive test rate is up 102 percent in the area since December 13. The citywide weekly positive test rate also neared 10 percent last week. According to the BPHC 36,806 residents were tested and 9.4 percent were COVID positive–this was a 40 percent increase from the 6.7 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on December 20. Three hundred fifty seven additional residents have been infected with the virus between December 20 and December 27 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 5,203 cases overall since the pandemic began. The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 8.2 percent last week and went from 95,790 cases to 103,667confirmed cases in a week. There were 12 additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,503.