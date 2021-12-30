Organizers of First Night are thrilled to welcome back our Celebrate Boston Procession, the people’s parade that will take colorful and celebratory groups from Copley Square to Boston Common at 6 pm. Once the performers pass by, the public is invited to walk along to the Boston Common, where fireworks will begin at 7:01 p.m. The event is open to all. Ice sculptures make their dazzling return to First Night Boston! This year’s sculptures, themed “Wonders of the Frozen Ocean” will bring the animals of the icy poles to Copley Square. Sculptures will be located in the Copley Square fountain on New Year’s Eve, and available for public viewing from 12:00 noon to 12:30 AM. Additional sculptures will be displayed around Boston Public Library.