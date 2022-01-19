Esplanade Association’s Frost Fit Winter Fitness Series Set to Return to the Park on Jan. 30

The Esplanade Association’s Frost Fit winter fitness series, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, returns on Sunday, Jan. 30, to the Esplanade.

Frost Fit Kickoff with REI Co-op and Lynx Fitness Club takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DCR Hatch Shell, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the REI Co-op will be stationed in the park between the Hatch Memorial Shell and Esplanade Playspace, where, in honor of National Hot Chocolate, free hot chocolate will be offered to the first 200 visitors.

Those in attendance will be able to pick up a printed version of the EA’s Esplanade Winter Activity Guide, and after completing at least four items from the guide’s checklist by March 6, they can redeem an REI mug and hot chocolate from March 3 to 7 at REI’s Cambridge store. The online Winter Activity Guide will also go live Jan. 30 on the EA website at esplanade.org.

“The Activity Guide is an option we’re trying out this year for the first time with family friendly activities that can also be done as self-guided options, including snow-person building, bicycling, and many others,” said Samuel Englert, the Esplanade Association’s programs and partnerships manager.

At 10 a.m. on Jan. 30, Lynx Fitness Club will make their 2022 Frost Fit debut at 10 a.m. at the Hatch Shell, where a Lynx Fitness Club instructor will lead class attendees through a 45-minute, high-intensity interval training class incorporating bodyweight strength training and cardio bursts set to fun and upbeat music.

Other Lynx Fitness Club Winter Workouts will also place in the park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 12, and 26, and on March 10. (There are no Frost Fit classes or activities scheduled over Presidents Day Weekend.)

Register for Lynx’s Workout Class at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-presented-by-bcbsma-lynx-fitness-club-winter-workouts-tickets-237800265997.

Another ongoing Frost Fit activity, November Project Winter Workouts, take place on Mondays, Feb. 7, 14, and 28, and March 7 at 6:30 a.m. at the Arthur Fiedler Memorial. These 45-minute workouts, which will include a combination of body-weight strength exercises and cardio activity, are interactive and open to individuals from all fitness levels and backgrounds. Register for November Project Winter Workouts at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-presented-by-bcbsma-november-project-winter-workouts-tickets-239424805037.

Additionally, the 261 Fearless Winter Walks are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and Tuesday March 1, at 4 p.m. at the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell. Certified coaches from 261 – a global nonprofit that promotes the empowerment of women via running – will lead these 45-minute walks, which will include various speeds of walking to elevate the heart rate for optimal fitness. Both walks are open to all women-identifying individuals. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-presented-by-bcbsma-261-fearless-winter-walks-tickets-239478535747.

The Frost Fit series will also include Winter Walks on the Esplanade on Tuesdays, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m., and on Feb. 15 and 22 at 1p.m., with meeting locations to vary by week. For these three free, guided winter walks along the Esplanade, EA staff will join participants, who are welcome to go different distances at their own pace and on their own time. These walks are open to people of all ages and abilities. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fit-presented-by-bcbsma-esplanade-winter-walks-tickets-239539638507.

“We’re really excited to be partnering again with support from Blue Cross Blue Shield, who have been instrumental in our continued success of the Frost Fit programs over the years,” said Englert. “Their partnership and support have allowed us to continue offering fitness programs during the winter months, and to give park visitors something to look forward to.”

Visit https://esplanade.org/fitness/ at the Esplanade Association’s website for addition information on Frost Fit.