Senator-Elect Lydia Edwards to Be Sworn in as Senator Thursday

First Suffolk & Middlesex Senator-elect Lydia Edwards will be sworn into the state senate Thursday during a ceremony at the State House.

To mark the occasion Edwards and her team are hosting a watch party at Democracy Brewing, located at 35 Temple Pl, Boston on Thursday, January 20.

Due to COVID protocols the in-person swearing in at the State House will have extremely limited attendance but Edwards supporters can attend the watch party at Democracy Brewing or live stream the swearing in on Facebook at https://facebook.com/events/s/senator-edwards-inauguration-w/941179203428206/.

The swearing in ceremony will be at noon Thursday with doors opening at Democracy Brewing at 11:30 am.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get to work, and luckily, I will be getting started soon,” said Edwards. “On Thursday I will be sworn in as a State Senator at the State House.I couldn’t have done this without you, so let’s celebrate this momentous day together. We will be live-streaming the inauguration and having a watch party to celebrate. I will arrive at Democracy Brewing after the inauguration and join the festivities.”

To RSVP to the watch party email [email protected]

Edwards also announced this week she’s seeking residents to advise her on constituent and public policy issues impacting the Senate district as part of her Community Transition Committee.

Residents can apply for the committee by emailing [email protected] Residents in the district are asked to send their name, city, and the topics they are interested in discussing with Edewards and she will respond with a series of dates and times to discuss each topic.

Edwards said the transition committee will meet with her to discuss specific topics. The committee will cover issues including housing, transportation, addiction and recovery, Massport, seniors, education/youth services, public safety, and environmental justice. The meetings will be organized by topic and will meet regularly during 2022, providing residents opportunity for input on budgetary and legislative matters as the state continues to respond to the pandemic.

“The wisdom and lived experience of district residents is invaluable and key to our communities’ success,” said Edwards. “Some of the best policies I have ever worked on came from everyday people such as the Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, benefits from Suffolk Downs and the charter amendment for Boston. I believe so much of my job is amplifying the good hard work and ideas of the people I serve.”

Edwards was officially elected to the Senate on Tuesday, January 11 during the state General Election. Edwards previously edged out Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio during the December 14 state Democratic Primary to fill the seat left vacant in the fall by Joe Boncore.

Edwards will represent Wards and Precincts in Beacon Hill, Bay Village, Chinatown, Eastie, the North End, the South End, Revere, Winthrop, and Cambridgeport.

In 2017, Edwards won the election to the Boston City Council. As a councilor, she wrote and advanced legislation to protect low-income renters and elder homeowners, combat discrimination, divest from fossil fuels, and protect civil liberties. She also partnered with state leaders to introduce legislation and passed a new state law prohibiting the naming of minors in eviction proceedings.