News Briefs

Children’s Winter Fest Returns to Boston Common February 24

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department present the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground on Thursday, February 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family school vacation event is hosted in partnership with the Highland Street Foundation and L.L. Bean. The free and open to all festival will feature music, giveaways, various winter attractions, treats, and crafts.. Additional support is provided by the Boston Globe, Dunkin’, Xfinity, and Soxcessful. Visit boston.gov/winter-festival for online event information.

The festival will feature treats, promotions, and giveaways from Dunkin’, L.L. Bean, the Boston Globe, Cabot Cheese, and Soxcessful. Attractions include a funhouse maze, the Snowzilla Jr. inflatable winter-themed slide, a Ski Lift photo op, an inflatable curling lane, All Star Challenge obstacle course, rides in the park on the Trackless Train, family dance classes, and hands-on games including Connect Four, Skee Ball, cornhole, horseshoes, Jenga, chess, and field games facilitated by Knucklebones.

The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Annual Charles River Cleanup to Return on April 23

The annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup will return on Saturday, April 23. Recognized nationally from 2016-2019 by American Rivers for the Most Pounds of Trash Collected and Most Volunteers Mobilized, the Charles River Cleanup brings together over 3,500 volunteers each year to keep the Charles River clean, safe, and beautiful for all.

The Charles River Cleanup builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup , which to date has removed over 25 million pounds of trash from America’s waterways. Each year since 2009, Charles River Cleanup Volunteers have gathered to pick up litter, remove invasive species, and assist with park maintenance along all 80 miles of the Charles River and the 1,100 acres of Emerald Necklace parkland surrounding the Muddy River, a tributary of the Charles.

Residents are drawn to the popular Charles River Cleanup from a desire to give back to their community while enjoying the beauty and wildlife along the river. Volunteers hold onto the connections they establish during this day of stewardship by returning to the Charles to exercise, play and enjoy nature throughout the year.

The Charles River Cleanup is organized by the Charles River Conservancy, the Charles River Watershed Association, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Esplanade Association, and Waltham Land Trust in partnership with the MassachusettsDepartment of Conservation and Recreation, Senator Will Brownsberger,and the Muddy Water Initiative. Those looking to volunteer or sponsor the Charles River Cleanup can visitcharlesrivercleanup.org.

Get in Shape with City of Boston’s Virtual Winter Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) recently launched the 2022 Boston Parks Winter Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts with free virtual classes being held from now through April 30. Everyone is welcome regardless of fitness level.

Current winter offerings led by certified fitness instructors include Afrobeats Dance, Chair Meditation, Chair Yoga, Dance Fit, Strength Training, and Zumba®. For class descriptions and more information including dates and times, please visit Boston.gov/winter-fitness.

The program is tailored to the various interests of residents with offerings including accessible, age-friendly classes as well as classes for those new to group fitness. By engaging in a citywide effort to increase opportunities for physical activity, BPHC and the Parks Department aim to further reduce barriers to active living and achieve the goal of ensuring that Bostonians have ample opportunities to be active year-round.

Participants can visit Facebook and Twitter at @healthyboston and @bostonparksdept or call (617) 961-3047 for cancellations and class updates.