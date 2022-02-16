Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Welcomes Natalie Rekstad and Remy

By Ariana Hanley

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum hosted their monthly Forum on Tuesday, February 8. The evening was kicked off with a virtual cocktail hour and mixology session where members learned to make the perfect Tequila Cosmo and Amy Tsurumi’s very own LE BHWF 75 – both delicious and refreshing!

The Neighborhood Narrative this month featured Remy, a clothing boutique located at 96 Charles Street. If you haven’t already, be sure to pop into Remy for the ultimate Nantucket styles and perfect pop of color for your summer wardrobe!

Founder and CEO of Black Fox Philanthropy, Natalie Rekstad, stole the show during out February Forum as she shared her personal passions and career achievements. With a drive for impact, Natalie’s focus is working with clients who have global problems. Through her fundraising strategy firm, Natalie and her team accelerate the social sector’s effectiveness in solving complex problems on a global scale. She ultimately lives a life of contribution! Natalie also shared her experiences and recommendations on how to save time, be productive, and ultimately not burn out. Depending on one’s personal edges, it is important for one to determine what exactly is needed for one to slow down and enjoy life. Natalie’s words were inspiring to say the least and we thank her for her personable talk with members of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum. The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the Hampshire House from 6pm to 8pm (social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Please note, given the current COVID-19 situation, our monthly forums are presently held virtually via Zoom. Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.