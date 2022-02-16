Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Essay Receives Honorable Mention

Adam Whitney, a ninth-grade student at Boston Latin School, was awarded Honorable Mention in the 2022 Bill of Rights Essay Contest sponsored by the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Chapter of the Federal Bar Association. The contest was open to all public high school students in Boston, Worcester, and Springfield, and attracted several hundred entries.

Adam’s essay was on the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding our basic rights, especially those contained in the Bill of Rights like the freedom of speech, press, and assembly, and right to a trial by jury. Adam’s essay was recognized at a virtual award ceremony that was held over Zoom last week from the Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Bella Barnhart of Beacon Hill Class of 2022

Eoghan Downey of Beacon Hill Class of 2022

Ellie Goodfield of Beacon Hill Class of 2025

Leslie Moukheiber of Beacon Hill Class of 2023

Miles Reid of Beacon Hill Class of 2022

Anya Tisdale of Beacon Hill Class of 2022

