Beacon Hill Women’s Forum March 8 Guest Speaker Will Be Dr. Lael Yonker, MD

By Ariana Hanley

Given all of the ups and downs the world has endured since the onset of COVID-19, especially young children, we are thrilled to invite Lael Yonker, MD – Director of the MGH Cystic Fibrosis Center and Co-Director of the MGH Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutic Development Center to speak at our March Forum. Our March Forum will be held on March 8, at the Hampshire House. Dr. Yonker will share her work with the Pediatric COVID-19 Biorepository at the Massachusetts General Hospital and help shape our understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 affects newborns, infants, children and young adults.

Be sure to mark your calendars and register online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org. Our cocktail hour will commence at 6pm, followed by our speaker at 7pm. We look forward to seeing our wonderful neighbors in person March 8! The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 8pm at The Hampshire House (6pm cocktail/social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org