News Briefs

Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament Begins April 21

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April public school vacation week.

“We’re looking forward to providing a year-round schedule of healthy outdoor activities for all ages in our neighborhood parks,” said Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to our partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation, our young street hockey players will once again get the opportunity to meet kids from throughout the city and compete for the title of ‘Boston’s Best’ in the Mayor’s Cup.”

The Tournament will begin April 21 and continue through the April school vacation week. All games will be played at Garvey Playground at 340 Neponset Avenue in Dorchester. Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette.

Teams will compete in three age groups: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); and Pee Wee (ages 11 and 12). Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

To register or for more information, please contact Damien Margardo at [email protected], Jennifer Misiaszek at [email protected], or call (617) 961-3083.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Goldberg to Appoint Skinner to The Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced that she will be appointing Nakisha Skinner to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) as of March 21. The Massachusetts State Treasurer has sole appointment for the one commission member with a background in corporate finance and securities, for a five year term.

“I am pleased to appoint Nakisha Skinner to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Her experience and expertise will positively benefit the Commission and ensure the continued integrity of the gaming industry in Massachusetts.”

A graduate of Suffolk University Law School, Skinner most recently served as the Licensing Division Chief for the MGC, where she managed the planning and operations for the licensing and registration of casinos and gaming vendors and their employees, as well as alcohol beverage licensing, serving as primary point of contact for vendors and casinos’ human resources, compliance, and procurement departments.

“I appreciate the trust Treasurer Goldberg has shown in me with this appointment and am thrilled to get to work as a commissioner,” said Nakisha Skinner. “As Licensing Division Chief, I’m familiar with many of the pending issues and the players, both internal and external. I plan to get right down to the business of engaging, supporting, and protecting the gaming industry in this new capacity.”

Prior to the working for the MGC, Skinner served as the General Counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance. She also served as General Counsel to the Boston Public Health Commission.

“I am delighted to learn of the appointment of our respected colleague, Nakisha Skinner, as Commissioner of the MGC,” said MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein. “Having worked with Nakisha as our chief of licensing I know the dedication, experience, and passion that she brings to her work. An appointment of a new commissioner so familiar with the issues facing the MGC will allow a seamless transition. I look forward to continuing to serve with Nakisha in her new role and am thankful to the Treasurer for making this appointment.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was created after “An Act Establishing Expanded Gaming in the Commonwealth” was signed into law on November 22, 2011. The Commission is a five-member independent body that is responsible for developing and managing the process to select, license, oversee, and regulate all expanded gaming facilities in the Commonwealth. The costs associated with operating the state’s gaming commission is paid for by the gaming industry and not by Massachusetts tax dollars.

FEMA Awards More than $1.9 Million to City of Boston

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.9 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse City of Boston for purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to city workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will receive a total of $1,941,707 in federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program to reimburse the costs of supplying Boston Police Department (BPD), Boston Fire Department (BFD), Boston Emergency Medical Services (BEMS), the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management (MOEM), and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) between March 2020 and July 2021, including:

• Purchasing and distributing (PPE) and related supplies like such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, face shields, boot covers, hair bouffants, gloves, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, Clorox wipes & drapes; and

• Purchasing an electric pallet jack and manual jack required for moving the large amounts of inventory from the loading dock to the storage area where the stock was stored and distributed

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the City of Boston with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided almost $867 million in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.