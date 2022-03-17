Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Award Nominations Requested

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites the community to nominate candidates for the 25th Annual Beacon Award. Instituted in 1997 by the BHCA as part of its Diamond Jubilee Year, the Beacon Award annually honors those individuals or groups deserving of particular recognition for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community.

Nomination forms are available online at www.bhcivic.org or by calling BHCA at 617-227-1922. A new form should be completed for each individual nomination submitted and should be returned to the Beacon Hill Civic Association no later than Friday, April 4th. Nominations will be reviewed and a winner will be selected by a committee composed of representatives from the BHCA and the community at large.

The 2022 Beacon Award will be presented at the BHCA 100th Annual Meeting, to be held May 16, 2022 at the Union Club of Boston.

49th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – A Centennial Celebration!

Get your tickets today! Join us on Saturday, April 2nd, as we celebrate our 100th year of Neighbors Helping Neighbors! Our Centennial Gala will take place at the beautiful Four Seasons Boston. For tickets, opportunities to sponsor or to advertise in our Gala program, please visit bhcivic.org, or call us at 617-227-1922. We look forward to celebrating with you there! There’s no better time to become a Member of the BHCA! Are you new to Beacon Hill? This is a great time to join the BHCA as we begin our Centennial year celebrations, and a great time to join in our efforts of Community Building, Civic Engagement and Historic Preservation. You can become a member at bhcivic.org. If you are unsure of your membership status, please call the office and we will assist. Save the date! BHCA Annual Meeting for Members; Monday, May 16, 6 p.m., Union Club.