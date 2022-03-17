Hidden Gardens Tour Returns to In-Person

Special to the Times

Spring is bursting forth and so is the Beacon Hill Garden Club, which is pleased to announce the Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Annual Tour will once again take place in person. The tour will take place on May 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Nine beautiful gardens will be show-cased and include four that are new to the tour. The garden at the Sunflower Castle on Mount Vernon Street is being featured. It once belonged to Gertrude Beals Bourne, founder of the Beacon Hill Garden Club. There will also be “ribbon” gardens along the self-guided route, providing a bird’s-eye view into four lovely neighborhood gardens that can be seen from the street.

The tour events celebrate the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s long tradition of urban gardening and hands-on maintenance of civic properties such as Codman Island, the window box at the Charles Street Post Office, and the gardens at the Peter Faneuil House. Ticket purchases make it possible for the club to support a wide range of environmental, conservation and educational programs such as the Charles River Watershed Association, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Esplanade Association, and the Student Conservation Association.

Single tickets are $60, and the latest edition of the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s book can be included with your tour ticket for a special price of $80, both to be picked up at the information booth the day of the tour.

The Fifth Annual Soiree, a preview party, will take place in the lush garden belonging to the

King’s Chapel Parish House the evening before on Wednesday, May 18th. This fun social event, complete with cocktails hors d’oeuvres, allows ticket holders to preview three of the hidden gardens. The evening will be once again generously supported by Fiduciary Trust Company. Advance Soiree tickets are $150.

All tickets are available for purchase at https://www.beaconhillgardenclub.org. Organizers warn that ticket supply may be limited this year to comply with city health guidelines, so it’s best to purchase tickets early.