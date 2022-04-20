Area A-1 Sees 11-Percent Spike in Part One Crime from Last Year

Heading into this Easter, Area A-1 had seen an 11-percent increase in Part One crime from 2021.

According to Boston Police, 489 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, between Jan. 1 and April 10 of this year, as opposed to 440 during the same timeframe in 2021. But this year has still seen a nearly 9-percent drop from the five-year average of 535 Part One crime incidents, however.

(Part One Crime includes violent crimes [homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault], as well as property crimes [burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft.])

The number of homicides held steady, with two incidents both this year and last, while rapes and attempted rapes were up 60 percent as the number climbed to eight from five in 2021. (The five-year average in the district was also two homicides, while the number of rapes and attempted rapes during that same time period was seven.)

The number of robberies and attempted robberies, meanwhile, dropped nearly 43 percent as the number fell to 20 from 35 last year. (The five-year average in this category was 38 incidents.)

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault saw a nearly 38-percent decline, with five incidents this year, compared to eight in 2021. (The five-year average in this category was also five incidents.)

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down around 24 percent as the number year fell to 41 from 54 last year (while the five-year average was 64 incidents.)

Commercial burglaries doubled, with 22 this year as opposed to 11 in 2021. (The five-year average in this category was 18 incidents.)

In contrast, residential burglaries were down 75 percent as the number fell to four from 16 last year. (The five-year average in this category was 15 incidents.)

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down slightly as the number fell to 57 from 59 last year. (The five-year average for this category was 79 incidents.)

Other larcenies saw a 32-percent spike, with 297 incidents this year as opposed to 225 in 2021. (The five-year average in this category was 317 incidents.)

Likewise, auto theft was also up 32 percent as the number climbed to 33 from 25 last year. (The five-year average in this category was 21 incidents.)

Citywide, Part One crime was up 3 percent, with 3,604 incidents this year as opposed to 3,495 in 2021. (The five-year average for Part One crime citywide was 3,987 incidents.)