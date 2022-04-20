Become Part of the Most Trusted Team

The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 246 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is growing, with new facilities, equipment and technologies as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation processing and delivering the mail.

The Postal Service in Massachusetts is hosting an all-office job fair to fill immediate openings for positions in processing and delivery.

On May 27, stop by any Massachusetts Post Office to learn about open positions near you and begin the application process.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

