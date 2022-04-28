Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Seeks an Administrative

Assistant

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) is a proactive volunteer organization of neighbors helping neighbors. We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to support the BHCA’s Executive Director to carry out the Association’s mission, which is to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Beacon Hill. The candidate should be personable and engaging, and enjoy working with volunteers, BHCA members and Beacon Hill residents. They should be highly motivated with excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, self-directed, able to manage multiple tasks and be comfortable with database systems and social media. This is a full-time position. For more details, please contact [email protected]

There’s no better time to become a Member of the BHCA!

Are you new to Beacon Hill? This is a great time to join the BHCA as we begin our Centennial year celebrations and look forward to our Annual Meeting for Members on May 16 at the Union Club. You can become a member or renew your membership at bhcivic.org. If you are unsure of your membership status, please call the office at 617-227-1922 and we will assist you.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet; Monday, May 2nd, 6-8pm

Board of Directors; Monday, May 9th, 7pm

100th Annual Meeting for Members; Monday, May 16th

Please contact the office for more details on any of these events.