BHV Presents ‘Conversations With Tito SantosSilva’

On Monday, May 2, the Beacon Hill Village (BHV) will present “Conversation with Tito SantosSilva” at 5:30 p.m. via ZOOM.

Francisco “Tito” SantosSilva knows all about urban violence. As a young man growing up in Brockton, his educational and professional journey was almost derailed by gang violence which tragically took the life of his best friend. Since completing his education, SantosSilva has helped young people from underserved communities reach their potential. He formerly worked with the Massachusetts Department of Youth Services supporting incarcerated young adults.

Francisco “Tito” SantosSilva.

Since 2021, SantosSilva has been meeting another immense challenge as the first executive director of Boston Uncornered, an initiative of the educational nonprofit College Bound Dorchester that helps young people find post-secondary options. According to its website, Uncornered’s mission is to redirect the entrepreneurial, networking and leadership skills of gang-involved youth from violence and incarceration to obtaining a college credential and family-sustaining wage. Giving them the skills and opportunities to turn away from the “street corners” for good, Uncornered empowers the youth to use their influence, leadership abilities and networks to shift social norms in their neighborhoods, thereby decreasing crime and increasing educational attainment and employment for all.

This program is presented with support from Cambridge Trust as part of Beacon Hill Village’s ‘Conversations With…’ series. Registration is required online in advance at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation in advance of the program, which is free and open to the public.