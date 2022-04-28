Upstairs Downstairs Hosts Artist Reception

Special to the Times

On Saturday, April 23, at 69 Charles St., artist Paul Donnelly took center stage at Upstairs Downstairs inaugural series of Artist Receptions.

This first of the season event was a rousing success and was attended by a large, raucous and enthusiastic crowd who appreciate fine art. Mr. Donnelly, a longtime resident of Beacon Hill , presented a stunning array of art, modern and geometric in design, and depicted in brilliant colors of yellow and blue, black and orange…all a feast for the eyes!

Upstairs Downstairs Home was filled with art appreciators enjoying a fantastic evening.

Paul Donnelly’s resume is replete with many notable accomplishments. He has held senior academic positions at Washington University in St. Louis, MIT and Delft Technical University in the Netherlands. He founded his own architecture firm, Paul Donnelly Architecture + Engineering LLC, in Boston. The Governor of Massachusetts appointed him to the Massachusetts Designer Selection Board, the Massachusetts Council of the Arts and Humanities and the New England Foundation for the Arts. But it is his art that he has always devoted his life to, and he describes his work as a focus on the interconnectedness of form, material science and abstraction. Stunning to see in person!

“We are delighted and honored to have Paul Donnelly present his fabulous artwork in our store at Upstairs Downstairs,” said owner Laura Cousineau. “It was a perfect show to kick off our season long series of Artist Receptions. We were so pleased that so many of our loyal friends and neighbors and guests came to support Paul and his magnificent art.”

